‘Op Sindoor’ signals India’s resolve to end terrorism: Rajnath Singh

Jammu, June 20: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stated on Friday that ‘Operation Sindoor’ is more than just a military action; it is a clear message to terrorists across the border and their supporters that India will no longer tolerate terrorism. He warned that any threat to the nation’s unity and integrity will be met with a decisive response.

“Operation Sindoor has set a clear bottom line: India will no longer tolerate terrorism, especially when it is sponsored and supported by Pakistan,” Rajnath Singh said while interacting with soldiers at the Northern Command in Udhampur, shortly after his arrival.

The Defence Minister emphasised that ‘Operation Sindoor’ represents a significant shift in India’s stance toward terrorism, asserting that the nation will no longer be a passive victim of cross-border terror.

‘Operation Sindoor’ is proof that New India is assertive, resolute, and will no longer endure terrorism. We will respond with full strength and strategy,” Rajnath Singh declared.

He commended the precision, coordination, and courage displayed by the Armed Forces and intelligence agencies in dismantling terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The Defence Minister highlighted that India’s change in policy regarding terrorism is a result of the unmatched valour and dedication of the nation’s security forces.

“Operation Sindoor’ is not just a military operation; it is a warning to terrorists and their patrons that India will no longer tolerate terrorism. If our unity and integrity are harmed, we will retaliate forcefully,” Rajnath Singh added.

He further clarified, “Operation Sindoor is not over yet; this is only a pause. I want to make it clear to our neighboring country that we remain committed to this cause.”

Rajnath Singh also praised the life of a soldier, describing it as one of courage and sacrifice. He expressed that the nation will forever remain indebted to the Armed Forces for their selfless service in defending the motherland.