Top Stories

LG greets people on the eve of Easter

RK News
1 Min Read

Srinagar, Apr 9: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has extended his greetings to the people on the eve of Easter.
In a message, the Lieutenant Governor has said: “Heartiest greetings to the people, especially to Christian brothers and sisters, on the joyous occasion of Easter.
Easter Sunday is a day of hope and a new beginning. The celebration of Christ’s resurrection symbolizes the triumph of truth over evil and love over hatred, and inspires us to follow the path of compassion, sacrifice, righteousness and forgiveness. May this Easter usher in joy, peace, and happiness in everyone’s life”.

 

