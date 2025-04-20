Few conflict profiteers attempting to radicalise youth for their own gain: LG Sinha

Srinagar, Apr 19: Denouncing the desperate efforts made by divisive forces to derail peace in Jammu and Kashmir, The Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha on Saturday stated that few Conflict Profiteers, on behest of the neighbouring country, are attempting to radicalize the youth for their own gain.

“I urge the people, especially the young generation to identify and isolate the divisive elements and ensure that such conflict profiteers have no place in the society,” LG Sinha said.

The Lieutenant Governor was speaking during the Sufi Conference “Noor-e-Sama” held in Srinagar.

Emphasising that Sufism is the most powerful force for fostering peace and harmony in the society, Lieutenant Governor stated that Sufi teachings completely reject any kind of violence & discrimination and have been popular in countering extremist propaganda.

“Sufism is the most powerful force for peace and harmony in society. Sufism means a way of life. It is a bond of love with the whole and a loving relationship with God. Sufism is the ultimate art of removing divisions and bringing hearts closer,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor highlighted that the ultimate aim of Sufism is to foster the awakening in the society and promote compassion and interconnectedness.

LG Sinha said that Sufism emphasises inner purification, love, and deep relationship with the divine. The journey on this path has the potential to unite people across backgrounds,” he said.

He spoke on the influence of Sufism in bridging social divides, and promoting peace and harmony within the communities.

“Since many centuries Sufism has acted as a bulwark against extremist ideology and Sufism’s narrative has been popular in countering extremist propaganda.

Sufi teachings completely reject any kind of violence, and discrimination. The Sufi teaching is a counterforce to extremist ideology and its mystical traditions through poetry, music and other creative expressions will strengthen counter-radicalisation efforts,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor also recalled the invaluable contribution of saints from Jammu Kashmir in strengthening the bond of love, brotherhood, unity and harmony.

The Lieutenant Governor also emphasized on a multi-pronged strategy to promote Sufi literature and Sufi education, and make Sufism popular among the youth to counter radical ideology. Sufi teachings, music, poetry should be conveyed to the youth through videos, podcasts and social media campaigns, he added.

He further called for connecting the youth influencers with the campaign to propagate Sufism and establishing a mentorship program where Sufi scholars guide young people, the Lieutenant Governor said.

Captivating performances by the Sufi Artists celebrating Jammu Kashmir’s rich Sufi culture and traditions, remained one of the highlights of the event.

Lieutenant Governor extended his felicitations to the Sufi Scholars, members of Sufi Score Limited, Save Youth Save Future Foundation and everyone associated with the initiative.