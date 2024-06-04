Workshop on ‘State Curriculum for School Education’ commences at JKBOSE

Jammu, June 03: An intensive three-day workshop hosted by the JKSCF-SE Committee commenced today at Jammu Headquarter of The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) to discuss and develop State Curriculum Framework for School Education for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The endeavor is scrupulously designed to resonate harmoniously with the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) 2023.

A committee of the following eminent experts and luminaries from diverse institutions has been constituted to work on the draft of SCF-SE, these include Prof. Renu Nanda, HOD, Department of Education, Jammu University, Padma Shri Mohan Singh Ji, Convener Sahitya Academic (Dogri), Prof Lalit Gupta, Art Historian, Mohd Rafi, former Director of School Education, Dr. Vikram Gulati, Principal, Shivalik College of Education Udhampur, Fazl Illahi, Coordinator, Internships, IASE, Srinagar, Nazir Ahmad Wani, Ex-CEO, Syed Fayaz, Principal, HSS Kanir, Budgam, Dr. Romesh Sharma, Sr. Lecturer, HSS Dablehar, Sheikh Gulzar Ahmed, Academic Officer, JKSCERT-KD, Dr Alka Sharma, Teacher, HS City Chowk, Harish Sharma, Teacher, HSS Jhullas, Amol Sharma, GMS Pathwal and Naveed Gul, Teacher, GHS Hiller.

Chairman JKBOSE, Prof. Parikshat Singh Manhas while formally inaugurating the workshop, lauded the considerable strides made so far in the formulation of the SCF-FS, proclaiming that the said framework will soon be finalised. “NCF-SE is a well-researched document but it needs to be tuned to the local needs of this UT. The monumental task of developing the SCF-SE is compounded by the linguistic mosaic of Jammu and Kashmir, a microcosm of India’s linguistic diversity and it needs to be addressed in the right perspective. The SCF-SE must strike a delicate balance, harmonizing the content development with pedagogical soundness and a holistic evaluation ethos”, he added.

Secretary JKBOSE, Manisha Sarin shed light on the Herculean challenges involved in drafting the SCF-SE. She said that the detailed and multifaceted nature of the NCF-SE necessitates a discerning and meticulous approach to localization. “It behooves us to accord substantial significance to local and regional culture, indigenous folk music, and traditional educational methodologies, ensuring that the SCF-SE stands as a testament to our unique cultural tapestry,” she emphasized.

Dr. Sudhir Singh, Director Academics at JKBOSE, in his Keynote address emphasized the profundity of this undertaking. He extolled the encyclopedic nature of the NCF-SE, asserting that the SCF-SE should transcend a mere facsimile of the national framework. “The SCF-SE should manifest as an original magnum opus, inspired by the NCF-SE firmly rooted in localized knowledge, skills, and pedagogical strategies,” he expounded, urging that the document be more than the sum of its parts and be finalised in the stipulated time.

Earlier the programme began with the welcome address by Dr. Yasir Hamid Sirwal, Deputy Director Academics. “The SCF-SE shall be paramount for the educational renaissance of our region, ensuring that our curriculum is both pertinent and all-encompassing,” he added. Dr. Arif Jan, Deputy Director, Academics KD proposed a formal vote of thanks.

Imran Iftikhar Academic Officer JKBOSE made a detailed presentation on the NCF-SE. It was followed by lively deliberations. Others who attended include Dr. Aliya Qayoom, and Naila Nilofer Assistant Directors CDR Wing KD, Kashif Hashmi, Chander Kumar and Zubair Khatlani Academic Officers, Mohd Jameel, Assistant Secretary JKSOS/CDRW JD, Shakeel Ahmed Dar, Assistant Secretary Academics Central and others. This workshop shall be followed by many online/offline meetings of the committee before finalisation of the draft.