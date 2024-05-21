LMD slaps Rs 50k fine on LPG Agency for distributing underweight Cylinders in Srinagar

The Legal Metrology Department (LMD) has imposed a fine of Rs: 50,000 on a Srinagar based LPG Agency for distributing underweight LPG Cylinders among the consumers.

The erring Gas Agency was slapped with a fine during intensified market checking inspections conducted by the department in order to check the quantity of LPG Cylinders so as to avoid any underweight distribution among the consumers.

The LPG oriented inspection was earlier on conducted in various parts of Srinagar during which around 20 LPG Domestic Cylinders were found underweight and were accordingly seized. The matter was taken up with the LPG marketing companies as well who have assured to the department that such complaints and any underweight distribution of LPG will be dealt with strictly as per their company policies.

Earlier, the directions were issued by Controller Legal Metrology Department J&K, Majid K.A Drabu wherein the field executives of LMD were directed to conduct the special inspection drives against LPG Dealers in terms of the provisions of the Legal Metrology Act, 2009 and LPG Regulation (Supply and Distribution Order) 2000.

Moreover, the Department has requested consumers to remain vigilant while purchasing LPG and has asked them to insist on payment receipt while receiving the delivery.

The weight is written on every LPG Cylinder and every customer should insist on checking the weight of the cylinder by using the weighing scale lying with the delivery van. Any instance of refusal for conducting the weight or overcharging by LPG delivery person may be brought into notice of the Department so that the proper legal action can be taken.