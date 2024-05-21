People going to write history in Anantnag-Rajouri polls: Altaf Bukhari

Apni Party President, Syed Mohammed Altaf Bukhari on Tuesday the people of Rajouri – Anantnag Parliamentary constituency are going to write a history with the casting of their votes in 2024 Parliamentary polls that would cement the relations between two regions of Jammu and Kashmir.

Altaf Bukhari said that the Rajouri – Anantnag parliamentary constituency has emerged as a ray of hope for the people of Jammu as well as Kashmir to bring them closer to each other and unite them.

Bukhari was addressing a largely attended public rally in Poonch in support of the Party’s Parliamentary candidate, Zafar Iqbal Manhas sahab.

Amid slogans in favour of the Party, and its candidate, the enthusiastic people assembled here to listen to the Party President Altaf Bukhari.

In his address, Altaf Bukhari said that the 2024 Parliamentary elections are historic for the country, particularly for Jammu and Kashmir following the delimitation of constituencies.

He stated that with the creation of this Rajouri – Anantnag Parliamentary constituency, the people from two regions (Jammu & Kashmir) would come closer to each other.

“These are not routine elections. In these elections, the people have shown their faith in democracy that can be witnessed with the voting percentage of 60 % in Baramulla Parliamentary seat,” he said, while appreciating the people for their participation in the elections.

Expressing happiness over the increase in polling percent, he said that the polling in Baramulla rebuts claims that the people of J&K do not believe in democracy.

“We have shown that we are the torch bearer of democracy in Jammu and Kashmir by participating in these elections. In these elections, we want to restore the lost dignity and honor of the people of J&K that they deserve,” he said, while seeking the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi towards strengthening the democratic system in J&K, and restoration of statehood.

He accused the National Conference and its national alliance partner, who have misused powers to create a hostile situation for Jammu and Kashmir in the last over seven decades.

He said that “The conspiracies of these parties divided Jammu and Kashmir into pieces. Is it not right that Poonch was divided into two parts i.e., one part of Poonch is occupied by Pakistan. Similarly, they divided Nowshera, Karnah, Teetwal etc.”

To unmask the conspiracy and misdeeds of NC and its national alliance partner, he said that the strengthening of the democratic system is important in J&K.

Asserting that the country needs a strong Prime Minister, he hoped that the PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah would do justice with the people of Jammu and Kashmir, who have suffered decades of instability and disturbance because of NC.

He asked for holding Assembly Elections and restoration of Statehood as the situation remains peaceful.

Expressing dismay over the neglect of the tourism sector in Pir- Panjal, he accused the NC and PDP for not developing tourism in the region even as Rajouri – Poonch has huge potential.

“These parties provided benefits to their workers, but not to the people. However, I assure the people of Poonch and Rajouri that if Zafar Iqbal Manhas gets elected to the Lok Sabha, we would try to get a sanction for the construction of two tunnels i.e., Dera Ki Gali and Peer Ki Gali on Mughal Road,” he added.

In reference to the release of the detained youth, he said that “We want to provide an opportunity to the youth detained for various reasons, including those involved in pelting stones, to live a normal mainstream life. We will fight to get them released from detention.”

He said that “It’s important to end the rule of FIRs, Public Safety Acts (PSA), and Verifications that was introduced in J&K by the NC and PDP to harass the youth and others.”

Meanwhile, he said the PDP and NC should retire from politics because they have no more relevance in politics and let the people live in peace, and prosperity.

Besides, he assured that the Party would try to get a separate parliamentary seat for Rajouri – Poonch Districts as well as a separate parliamentary seat for Anantnag.

He also assured that his Party would leave no stone unturned to get Hill Development Council, if the Party candidate, Zafar Iqbal Manhas gets elected to the Lok Sabha.

On the other hand, Vice President of the Party, Usman Majid asked the people to get rid of the dynastic families from Jammu and Kashmir.

“The people of Jammu and Kashmir have suffered because the National Conference and Peoples Democratic Party deceived the people of both the regions. These parties have worked for themselves by creating suspicion among the people against one another,” said Usman Majid in his speech, seeking support for the Party’s candidate from Rajouri – Anantnag Parliamentary seat, Zafar Iqbal Manhas sahab.

In his address, the contesting candidate of the Party, Zafar Iqbal Manhas also addressed the people and highlighted the policy of the Party that would be implemented to upgrade the living standard of the people of Rajouri and Poonch as well as develop the tourism sector on the pattern of Europe.

He assured that if he is voted to the Parliament, he would put up a fight for boosting local economy, employment, explore the possibility of border tourism, improve road network, ensure timely completion of Jammu-Poonch railway line network, improve the infrastructure in hospitals, and educational institutions.

Criticizing the regional parties for their bias towards the people, the Provincial President of Jammu, S. Manjit Singh recalled how the National Conference, and PDP strongly opposed the granting of reservation to the Pahari speaking people.

“The movement of Pahari people became successful when they were granted reservation by the Govt of India. Hence, the propaganda that was launched by the NC and PDP against the Pahari speaking people failed. Therefore, these parties have no right to seek votes from the people whom they denied their rights for decades,” said S. Manjit Singh.

In his address, District President, Poonch, Ex-MLA Shah Mohammed Tantry also spoke on the occasion, and said that the people of Poonch District have expressed their faith in the candidature of Zafar Iqbal Manhas sahab.

Prominent among those who were present on the occasion include Provincial Vice President, Jammu, Ex-MLA Faqir Nath, Additional General Secretary, Arun Kumar Chibber, Provincial Secretary of the Party, Raiz Aatish, Bashir Ahmed Khaki, District General Secretary, Poonch, Surjan Singh, Provincial Secretary / Incharge Membership Drive, Dr Rohit Gupta, Provincial President Women Wing Jammu, Pavneet Kour, Bilal Maqdoomi, Capt. Balraj Dutta, Choudhary Javed, Dr Bashir Malik, Abdul Jabber Tantry, Amir Hashmi, Inspector (retired) Azam, and others.