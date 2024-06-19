Live streaming of the release of the 17th instalment of PM-KISAN held across Ramban

Ramban, June 18: In a significant development on Tuesday Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi released the 17th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) from Varanasi.

This landmark event has brought substantial financial relief and support to countless agricultural households across the nation.In conjunction with the main event, a live streaming program was organized at the office of the Chief Agriculture Officer in Ramban.

The event was graced by the presence of prominent citizens, esteemed officials, and a considerable number of farmers from the district.

The attendees were charged with enthusiasm as they watched the Prime Minister’s address and the formal release of funds.Simultaneous live streaming events were also conducted at all other offices of the Agriculture Department across District Ramban.

These events witnessed an overwhelming response from the community, with a large number of PM-KISAN beneficiaries keenly observing the proceedings.As a direct outcome of today’s initiative, 28,256 PM-KISAN beneficiaries in District Ramban will receive financial aid.

This support is expected to significantly bolster their agricultural activities and enhance their livelihoods, showcasing the government’s unwavering commitment to the welfare of the farming community.