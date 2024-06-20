Light rain brings respite to Kashmir, Jammu continues to sizzle

Srinagar, June 19: A light spell of rain on Wednesday brought much-needed relief from the scorching heat wave in Kashmir, while the Jammu region continues to experience hot and humid weather, which is expected to persist for the next five days, officials said.

The Meteorological Department (MeT) has forecasted the possibility of light rain in the Kashmir Valley over the next 24 hours. Director of MeT, Mukhtar Ahmad, told Rising Kashmir that most parts of the valley experienced light to moderate rains in the past two days, alleviating the heat wave conditions.

“A spell of rain and thundershower occurred over most parts of the Kashmir division and a few areas in the Jammu division, including Reasi, Udhampur, and adjoining areas of Jammu and Doda on Wednesday,” Ahmad said. He also reported that Gulmarg, Tangmarg, parts of Budgam, and adjoining areas of Srinagar, Poonch, parts of Shopian, and Pulwama received hailstorms along with gusty winds and intense showers for a brief period.

As per weather reports, Razdan Pass in Gurez valley recorded 1 inch of fresh snowfall bringing the temperatures down suddenly on Wednesday late evening.

Director MeT said there will be partly to generally cloudy with possibility of light rain, thunder/gusty winds at scattered places of Kashmir division and isolated places of Jammu division.

“From June 22-23, there is a possibility of light Rain and thunder at isolated places. Similarly, from June24-25, weather will remain mostly dry with the possibility of light thunder at isolated places cannot be ruled out,” Dr Mukhtar said.

Meanwhile, he also said that heat wave over plains will continue in the Jammu region during the next 5 days. Heatwave has gripped most parts of Jammu including Samba 47.2°C, Kathua 45.0°C, Reasi 42.7°C, Chatha 43.5°C, Jammu 42.4°C.

A traffic official said, subject to fair weather, good road condition and manageable Traffic environment, LMVs Passenger/Private Cars shall be allowed from both sides on Jammu-Srinagar NHW viz Jammu towards Srinagar and vice-versa. However, HMVs shall be allowed from NAVYUG Tunnel (Qazigund side) towards Jammu after down LMVs tail and assessment of road condition.

On Kishtwar- Sinthan- Anantnag NH-244 Subject to fair weather and good road condition, Vehicular movement (only LMVs) on Kishtwar-Sinthan-Anantnag road shall be allowed from both sides vizAnantnag towards Kishtwar and vice versa.

These vehicles shall be allowed from Daksum and Chingam (Chatroo) between 0900 hrs to 1300 hrs. No vehicle shall be allowed after cut off timing.

On Srinagar Leh road, LMVs movement shall be allowed from both sides via Srinagar towards Kargil and vice versa on Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri road.

“LMVs followed by SFs Convoy shall be allowed from Sonamarg between 0600 hrs 1400 hrs and LMVs from Minamarg 0600 hrs to 1400 hrs. However, HMVs shall be allowed from Sonamarg towards Kargil between 1500 hrs to 1800 hrs. No vehicle shall be allowed from the opposite side during the movement of HMVs and no vehicle shall be allowed after cut off timings,” the spokesman said.