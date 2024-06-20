Dr Jitendra assumes charge as National Chairman IIPA for 3rd consecutive term

New Delhi, June 19: Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Wednesday assumed charge as National Chairman of the Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA) for the third consecutive term.

Inaugurating two ‘Smart Conference Halls’ at the Campus for digital and immersive learning experiences, Dr Jitendra, who is the Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Earth Sciences, MoS PMO, Department of Atomic Energy, Department of Space, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, said, “Smart Conference halls are a step towards Prime Minister Modi’s Vision of Amrit Kaal.”

The addition of two more conference halls will take the number of conference halls to 9, enabling simultaneous seminars to be conducted in these halls and enhancing the overall quality of learning.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Singh praised the institution for its dedication, commitment and contribution to the field of Statistics, Public Policy and administration. He said, “India is gradually realising the importance of statistics which was well recognised in the 18th century world curriculum.”

The Science & Technology minister mentioned that geospatial technology is becoming the new buzzword. He said the precise image gathering and high accuracy give a disruptive advantage to the countries which have excelled it.

Chairman IIPA motivated probationers of Indian Statistical Services to form the backbone of Statistics on the basis of Indian statistics. “Today precision in data gathering is not a privilege but a necessity to compete in global affairs and as civil servants, it is our responsibility to make India a leader in statistics,” he said. He also guided them to integrate next-generation technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to increase efficiency and harness true potential.

Highlighting India’s efforts in capitalising on the unexplored ocean and marine resources below sea through the ‘Deep Ocean Mission’, Dr Singh said optimal utilisation of underutilised resources will be key to a vibrant Amrit Kaal in 2047.

The DoPT minister guided and motivated the young bras of the Indian Statistical Services to contribute positively to the development and progress of India. He wished them for their service in the Government of India.