LG to lead Padyatra in Ganderbal on June 5

Umar Raina

Ganderbal, Jun 01: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will lead a mega anti-drug padyatra in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on June 05, 20026 (Friday).

The district administration has appealed to citizens, youth, students, employees, civil society members and community leaders to participate in large numbers in the Nasha Mukt Padyatra scheduled to be held on June 05 at 7:00 AM at Qamaria Ground, Ganderbal.

Speaking to reporters, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal Jatin Kishore said that a 100-day intensive campaign against drug abuse is currently underway across Jammu and Kashmir under the leadership of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

He said that over the past month, the campaign has received an overwhelming response from people across Ganderbal district, with awareness programmes being organised in villages, schools and communities. Various activities, including rallies, skits and awareness campaigns, have been conducted jointly by the district administration, police, health, social welfare and education departments.

“The most encouraging aspect has been the active participation of the people. The campaign has evolved into a people’s movement not only in Ganderbal but across Jammu and Kashmir,” Kishore said.

The DC urged all residents of the district to participate in maximum numbers and contribute towards making the Nasha Mukt Jammu & Kashmir campaign a success.

“Your presence can make a difference. Let us join hands and stand united for a drug-free future. I appeal to every citizen of Ganderbal to participate in the padyatra and help take the message of a Nasha Mukt Jammu & Kashmir to every household,” he said.