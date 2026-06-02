Monika Dhami is Principal Comm’r, Income Tax, Sgr

RK News Service

Srinagar, Jun 01: Monika Dhami, a 2001 batch Indian Revenue Service officer, on Monday assumed charge as the Principal Commissioner of Income Tax in Srinagar, becoming the highest-ranked Income Tax officer in the region covering the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

Dhami has served in important and diverse positions, including a policy-making role at the Department of Economic Affairs, corporate and salary assessment charges within the Income Tax department, and a distinguished tenure as the lead trainer of newly inducted civil servants at LBSNAA, the apex training academy for civil services.

In her first interaction after taking charge, Dhami underscored the importance of recent transformations in the department, including the use of technology in the enforcement of law, faceless processes, and ease of compliance. She reiterated the department’s focus on voluntary compliance, describing it as the cornerstone of the tax system, and encouraged officers to work towards strengthening a culture of trust and cooperation between taxpayers and the department.

“Special attention will be given to grievance redressals, taxpayer outreach programmes, awareness initiatives, and stakeholder consultations so that concerns and problems faced by the public are adequately and expeditiously addressed,” she said.

An alumna of the London School of Economics, Dhami holds a Master’s degree in Public Policy and has been a strong advocate for the preservation of local cultural spaces across her bureaucratic career. Having held the important position of Additional Director General Training at the Directorate of Training in New Delhi, she has also promised to focus on the skill development of staff to enable their professional and personal growth in the dynamic atmosphere of public services.

Monika Dhami was formally welcomed by officers and officials of the department in Srinagar. The Government of India (GoI) has posted her strategically to work closely with all stakeholders, including taxpayers, tax professionals, and trade and industry bodies, to further strengthen a fair, transparent, and taxpayer-friendly tax administration in the region.