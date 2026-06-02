CM Omar writes to Centre over J&K Hajj pilgrims’ baggage woes

‘Delay causing disappointment; Zamzam, dates distribution traditions affected’

Ovaise Gul

Srinagar, Jun 01: Amid the luggage restriction debate, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has written to Union Minister of Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, seeking facilitation of baggage transportation for Hajj pilgrims returning to the Union Territory.

According to a letter accessed by Rising Kashmir, the Chief Minister drew attention to the difficulties being faced by Hajj pilgrims returning from Saudi Arabia after performing the sacred pilgrimage.

“The pilgrims, many of whom are elderly and have undertaken this spiritual journey after years of devotion, preparation and aspiration, have expressed considerable concern regarding the arrangements made for the transportation of their checked-in baggage upon their return,” the letter reads.

The CM added, “It is learnt that due to ongoing maintenance works and operational constraints at Srinagar Airport, the checked-in baggage of the pilgrims could not be transported on the same flights carrying them back to Jammu & Kashmir. The baggage is being routed separately and transported by road from Ahmedabad, which is expected to result in a significant delay in its delivery to the pilgrims after their arrival.”

The situation has caused considerable disappointment and inconvenience to the returning Hajis and their families, Omar said, adding, “It is customary for pilgrims to distribute Zamzam water, dates and other religious offerings among relatives, neighbours and well-wishers immediately upon their arrival. The delay in delivery of baggage has, therefore, not only caused practical difficulties but has also adversely affected the observance of cherished religious and social traditions associated with Haj.”

“In view of above, I seek your kind intervention for transportation of baggage of the Haj pilgrims returning to J&K, safely and concurrently with the pilgrims on the same flights to Jammu & Kashmir. The timely and secure transportation of their baggage would not only avoid genuine hardships presently experienced by the pilgrims and their families but would also preserve the sanctity of items having deep religious and sentimental significance. I shall be grateful for an early and favourable consideration of the matter,” the Chief Minister added.