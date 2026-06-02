‘923 FIRs, over 1,000 arrests in 51 days’

Younus Rashid

Kulgam, Jun 01: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said 923 FIRs have been registered and more than 1,000 drug peddlers and smugglers arrested in the last 51 days under the ongoing anti-drug campaign in Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing a gathering here, Sinha said over 56 drug traffickers were detained under the PIT-NDPS Act, while more than 600 driving licences were cancelled and recommendations made for the cancellation of 124 passports.

The LG said properties created from the proceeds of drug trafficking are also being attached as part of the crackdown on narco-terror networks.

“The actions are continuing and will continue as long as drug trafficking exists in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.