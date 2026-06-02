J&K tops UTs in self-enumeration

6.67 lakh households submit Census details

RK News Service

Jammu, Jun 01: The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has emerged as the leading Union Territory and 8th among states in the country in Self-Enumeration under Census 2027, with more than 6.67 lakh households voluntarily submitting their Census details through the official portal, Chief Principal Census Officer and Director Census Operations, J&K and Ladakh, Amit Sharma said on Monday.

Following the successful completion of the Self-Enumeration phase and the start of House Listing Operations (HLO), Sharma, speaking with the media, asked residents of J&K and Ladakh to cooperate fully with Enumerators and Supervisors visiting households during the month-long Census exercise.

He termed the response highly encouraging, noting that 6,67,517 households in J&K and 7,009 households in Ladakh completed Self-Enumeration through the official portal before the start of HLO. “We saw enthusiastic participation across all districts, with Pulwama, Jammu, and Kulgam recording particularly encouraging responses,” he said and appreciated participation from Leh and Kargil districts in Ladakh.

The officer informed that House Listing Block demarcation and geo-tagging activities have been virtually completed, with more than 23,600 blocks demarcated in J&K and 567 in Ladakh. Extensive training programmes have been completed for Master Trainers, Field Trainers, Enumerators, and Supervisors. More than 27,000 Census kits have been dispatched across J&K, and around 800 kits in Ladakh.

Urging residents to cooperate, Sharma said HLO is a key phase for collecting data on housing and living conditions, calling for accurate information to support effective planning and welfare programmes. He reassured that all information collected remains completely confidential under the Census Act, 1948, and is used exclusively for statistical purposes. He further clarified that special arrangements have been put in place for coverage of remote, border, tribal, migratory, and nomadic populations.

Director, PIB Jammu, Neha Jalali, said Census 2027 will be India’s first digital Census, featuring mobile-based data collection and caste enumeration, backed by strong institutional preparedness and robust data infrastructure. Houselisting and Housing Operations involve the collection of information on buildings, households, housing conditions, family composition, and living arrangements to support informed policymaking.

Deputy Chief Principal Census Officer Manmeet Singh Loomba and Media and Communication Officer, PIB, Zakir Nazeer were also present.