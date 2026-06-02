First Hajj flight to arrive today

Ovaise Gul

Srinagar, Jun 01: The arrival phase of Hajj flights for Jammu and Kashmir pilgrims returning from Saudi Arabia is all set to commence from Tuesday (June 2, 2026).

According to the details available with Rising Kashmir, around 145 pilgrims are expected to arrive at Srinagar International Airport on Tuesday afternoon.

The Hajj aspirants had left for the pilgrimage on the first flight on May 18. They were assigned flight QP-7521.

The Jammu and Kashmir Haj Committee (JKHC) has announced the arrival phase of Hajj flights for pilgrims returning from Saudi Arabia from June 2, 2026, at Srinagar International Airport.

According to an official notification, the first flight carrying pilgrims in QP-7629, who departed on April 18 through flight QP-7519, is scheduled to arrive on June 2 at 12:45 PM in flight QP-7629.

The second flight, QP-7630, will arrive on June 3 at 12:50 PM, while the third flight, QP-7631, is scheduled to land on June 4 at 12:55 PM.

Earlier, the Haj Committee in its notification had asked relatives intending to receive pilgrims at Srinagar International Airport to download vehicle passes from the official website of the Jammu and Kashmir Haj Committee two days before the respective arrival dates.

Meanwhile, the timings for the remaining Hajj flights will be notified separately.