LG Sinha visits Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas, inspects arrangements for Amarnath Yatra pilgrims

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, today visited Yatri Niwas at Bhagwati Nagar and inspected the arrangements for Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.

The Lt Governor also met and interacted with the pilgrims. Subsequently, he chaired a meeting with officials and reviewed the measures taken to facilitate the comfortable stay of the pilgrims. The chair was briefed on the extensive arrangements made for the smooth pilgrimage of the devotees.

The Lt Governor directed the stakeholder departments to deploy adequate man-power to cater to the heavy rush of the pilgrims.

He also interacted with the service providers and took appraisal of the facilities including logistics, lodging, food, health, transportation, RFID counters and other amenities.

The holy annual Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra will commence from June 29.

Sh RR Swain DGP; Sh M.K Sinha, ADGP Headquarters; Sh Anand Jain, ADGP Jammu; Sh Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner Jammu; Sh Sachin Kumar Vaishya, Deputy Commissioner Jammu and other senior officials accompanied the Lt Governor.