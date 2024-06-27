Amarnath Yatra: DGP reviews security plans arrangements put in place at the camps and en-route

The Director General of Police,J&K R.R.Swain today visited the base camps for Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra at Baltal in Kashmir and base camp at Bhagwati Nagar in Jammu.

He also visited Chanderkot in Ramban to assess the preparations and arrangements made for the smooth conduct of the upcoming Amarnath Ji pilgrimage. The DGP received detailed briefings from officers and in-charges at these locations, which were focused on various aspects related to the security of the holy pilgrimage.

ADGP Security, J&K M.K. Sinha, ADGP L&O J&K Shri Vijay Kumar accompanied the DGP during the day long visit to these locations.

During the visit, the DGP inspected and thoroughly reviewed the security arrangements currently in place, including parking facilities, access control points, and overall camp security management.Special emphasis was given by the DGP J&K on the coordination and synchronization of efforts between all the agencies, as well as ensuring seamless communication with local authorities and community members.

The DGP specifically directed the officers to strictly adhere to the devised plans and maintain a high vigil throughout the pilgrimage .

The officers emphasized on the critical role of technology in ensuring the safety and security of pilgrims.The use of modern tools and equipments to monitor the security apparatus and to regulate the pilgrim movement was also discussed.

Emphasizes were given on the importance of following the cut off timings at different locations,remaining vigilant, adhering to standard operating procedures (SOPs), and conducting regular training and drills, especially to prepare for any unforeseen contingencies that may arise during the pilgrimage.

It was also impressed that the efforts to strengthen intelligence collection and analysis capabilities will also play a crucial role in minimizing security risks and ensuring the smooth and safe conduct of the holy pilgrimage. The officers emphasized the importance of strengthening intelligence capabilities by adopting a combination of technical intelligence and human intelligence methods, particularly in light of the current heightened threat perception.

The officers decided to reinforce camp security, with specific emphasis on larger Langar sites to provide an enhanced sense of safety and security for all pilgrims. The officers stressed the need for effective and regular briefing and debriefing sessions involving different teams and personnel in managing the pilgrimage efficiently and ensuring optimal results.

At Chanderkot rhe DGP J&K congratulated the police and security forces for their recent successful operations, particularly highlighting the killing of three terrorists in Doda. Describing it as a major success, the DGP expressed his confidence in the unwavering determination of the J&K police and other security services to successfully combat the menace of terrorism and achieve lasting peace in the region.

At Baltal DIG CKR Shri Rajiv Om Prakash Pandey, SSP Ganderbal, Yatra Officers briefed the DGP regarding the security measures taken and in place.

At Chanderkot besides the visiting offices, GOC Delta Force Major General Upkar Chander, ADGP Jammu, Shri Anand Jain, Sector Commander Joe Sabby, DIG DKR, Shri Shridhar Patil, DC Ramban Baseer-ul-Haq, SSP Ramban, SSP Traffic Rural, Jammu, SSP Ramban, SSP Doda, SSP National Highway attended the meeting.

At Bhagwati Nagar DIG Jammu, Sh Sunil Gupta, DIG Traffic Jammu Dr. Mohd. Haseeb Mughal, SSP Jammu Sh.Vinod Kumar, SSP security Jammu Sh.Shamsheer Hussain, briefed the Police Chief regarding the security arrangements. Div Comm Jammu, Shri Ramesh Kumar was also present.