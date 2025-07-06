Woman among three drug peddlers arrested in Kulgam: Police 

Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, Kulgam Police have arrested 3 drug peddlers including a lady drug peddler and recovered contraband substance from their possession.

A spokesperson said that police party led by IC Police Post Nehama SI Ishfaq Ahmad under the supervision of SDPO DH Pora established a checkpoint near Krishi Vigyan Kendra Pombay Kulgam and during checking one vehicle (Load carrier auto) bearing registration number JK18D-9075 with three persons including a lady on board was intercepted. After search, 8.15 Kg of Poppy Straw like contraband substance was recovered from their possession. They have been identified as Mudasir Ahmad Bhat son of Abdul Gani Bhat resident of Watigam, Kulgam (driver), Raju Singh son of Gurbaksh singh resident of Ludhiana, Punjab and a lady, Kamaljeet Kaur daughter of Santokh Singh resident of Moga, Punjab. They have been arrested and shifted to police station where they remain in custody.

Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 49/2025 under section 8/15, 29 NDPS act has been registered at police Station DH Pora and investigation has been initiated.

We urge the common masses that if you witness drug peddling or any other crime anywhere near you, feel free to contact nearest police establishment or dial 112. People are requested to cooperate with police in curbing the menace of drugs from the society. We reassure the community members that police will act tough against the criminals as per law.