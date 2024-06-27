IGP Kashmir chairs joint security review meeting of Amarnath Yatra at PCR Kashmir

A joint security review meeting was convened to discuss and finalize the security arrangements for the Amarnath Yatra commencing from tomorrow at Police Control Room Kashmir today.

The meeting was chaired by IGP Kashmir, V.K Birdi-IPS, flanked by IG CRPF (SOS).

The meeting was attended by IG CRPF (KOS) Srinagar, GoC Victor Force, DIG CID Srinagar, DD IB Srinagar, DIsG of South, Centre & North of Kashmir Zone Police, DIsG of CRPF South, North & Ops Srinagar, DIG BSF Hqrs Srinagar, DIG ITBP Srinagar, SSP Srinagar, all district SSsP of Kashmir Zone, DC SB Srinagar, SSP CID SBK, SSP Traffic City Srinagar, SSP APCR Srinagar, SSP CID CIK, SSP Security Kashmir, SP PC Srinagar, SP Telecom and other officers & representatives of other forces.

During the meeting, the chair was briefed about the preparations made to ensure smooth and peaceful conduct of the Amarnath Yatra. The chair was briefed about the arrangements in place for induction of CAPF tasked with security & facilitating the pilgrims of SANJY-2024.

Addressing the security concerns, the participants briefed the IGP Kashmir on the prevailing threat perceptions. Specific attention was drawn to the risks associated with movement of tourists and unregistered pilgrims through unsecured routes. Additionally, potential vulnerabilities along the Sheeshnag and Chandanwari routes were also discussed.

In response to these security challenges, IGP Kashmir, V K Birdi, directed the attending officers to enhance the overall security grid across valley and conduct surprise security checks, CASOs through day & night domination.

IGP Kashmir further directed to strictly enforce the cut-off timings for the pilgrims, ensuring orderly movement and enhanced security arrangement. He emphasized mandatory adherence to Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) by all personnel involved in the security arrangements.

The participating officers were also instructed to make the presence of forces on the ground, to maintain high level of alertness and active supervision of security arrangements.

V K Birdi stressed to ensure operational efficiency of CCTV surveillance systems at critical locations along the Yatra routes. Clear guidelines were issued regarding the deployment and operational timings of Road Opening Parties (ROPs) to ensure safe and smooth movement of yatra convoys. IGP Kashmir advised the officers to brief the nafri in order to ensure strict compliance with established SOPs and security protocols.

In addition to these directives, various observations and security assessments were discussed during the meeting. IGP Kashmir subsequently issued clear instructions to district heads to implement these measures effectively. Later IG CRPF (SOS) briefed about the arrangements along yatra routes like deployment of QRTs, BDS & medical teams to cater any operational exigency.