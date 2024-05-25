Developing Story

Miscreant booked under Public Safety Act in Baramulla

A miscreant has been booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla, officials said on Saturday.

According to police, the miscreant who was allegedly involved in “anti-national activities”, has been detained and subsequently lodged in District Jail Udhampur, it added. He was booked under the Public Safety Act.

As per the statement, “Acting tough against anti-national elements (ANEs), Police in Baramulla booked a person namely Bilal Ahmad Shalla @Jana son of Ghulam Qadir resident of Stadium Colony Baramulla under Public Safety Act after obtaining formal detention orders from the competent Authority”.

The statement added that many cases are registered against him and “was involved in disturbance of the law and order and subversion”.

“Despite his involvement in many First Information Reports, he did not mend his anti-national and social activities,” it added.
Earlier in the day, a notorious lady drug smuggler was booked by the Baramulla police.

Baramulla police said in a post on X, “Police booked notorious lady drug smuggler namely Muskaan Begum of Dewanbagh Baramulla under Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1988 (PIT NDPS Act) in Baramulla”.

The lady drug smuggler has been lodged in Central Jail Srinagar, they added. (ANI)

