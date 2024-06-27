Developing Story

LG Sinha chairs review meeting of Amarnath Yatra, Visits Nunwan Base camp

RK Online Desk
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha reviewed the preparations of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra at a high level meeting today at Pahalgam.

The meeting was attended by Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, CEO, Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board; Sh Vidhi Kumar Birdi, IGP Kashmir; Sh Bhupinder Kumar, Secretary, Public Works (R&B) Department; Sh Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Sh Syeed Fakhrudin Hamid, Deputy Commissioner Anantnag and senior officers of SASB, Security Forces, Civil and Police Administration.

The Lt Governor discussed the deployment of police and security personnel, Doctors & nursing staff, duty officers, relief and rescue teams, and sanitation staff on the Yatra routes.
He directed for deputing dedicated officers who will look-after the effective functioning of the facilities developed by their respective departments.

“Pilgrims are the brand ambassador of Jammu Kashmir. Greater synergy between all stakeholder departments, Police, security forces and service providers will ensure best arrangements for the hassle-free pilgrimage,” the Lt Governor said.

The meeting was informed that substantial improvements have been made in terms of facilities for the safe and smooth pilgrimage.

The Lt Governor emphasised on providing smooth arrangements on the route of Yatra, adequate stock of oxygen cylinders and deployment of ambulances and helicopters for any medical emergency.

He also took appraisal of track, lodging, electricity, water, communication, health, fire and emergency services.
Later, the Lt Governor took stock of the facilities in place for the pilgrims at Nunwan base camp at Pahalgam.

