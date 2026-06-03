First batch of 144 Hajj pilgrims returns home

CM Omar Abdullah receives Hajis at Sgr airport

50% baggage allowed, rest to arrive by road: JKHC

Ovaise Gul

Srinagar, Jun 02: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, along with his Advisor Nasir Aslam Wani, on Tuesday received the first batch of Hajj pilgrims at Srinagar International Airport as 144 Hajis returned home after performing the annual pilgrimage.

The first Hajj arrival flight of the season, QP 7661, arrived safely at Srinagar Airport from Ahmedabad, bringing home 144 pilgrims—74 male and 70 female. The flight landed at 1:28 PM, and all arrival formalities were completed smoothly and efficiently, according to a post by Srinagar Airport on X.

Executive Officer of the J&K Haj Committee, Dr Shujaat Ahmad Qureshi, informed that the arrival phase of Hajj pilgrims has commenced. Amid the ongoing luggage debate, 50 per cent of the luggage and baggage of Hajis were allowed with them. The rest of the luggage is expected to reach via road from Ahmedabad to Srinagar in view of the runway repair at Srinagar Airport.

The Hajis were received by the Chief Minister, his Advisor, Dr Qureshi, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Budgam Athar Aamir Khan, Director Airport Javed Anjum, and others.

As per the notification issued by the JK Haj Committee, the next flight carrying Hajis will land at Srinagar Airport on Wednesday at 12:50 PM, while the third flight will land on Thursday at 12:55 PM.

Relatives intending to receive pilgrims have been asked to download vehicle passes from the official website of the J&K Haj Committee two days prior to the respective arrival dates.

Around 1.6 million Muslims from across the globe performed the annual pilgrimage this year. Timings for the remaining Hajj flights will be notified separately.

Meanwhile, interacting with the returning pilgrims, the Chief Minister expressed hope that their prayers and spiritual experiences would contribute towards peace, prosperity and well-being of the people of Jammu & Kashmir and the nation as a whole.

He enquired about the arrangements made for the pilgrims during their stay in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as well as their return journey, and wished them good health, happiness and a blessed life ahead.

Omar Abdullah appreciated the efforts of all departments and agencies involved in facilitating the smooth arrival and reception of the pilgrims at Srinagar Airport. He directed the concerned authorities to ensure all necessary assistance and amenities for the returning Hujjaaj, including efficient baggage handling, transportation and other support services.