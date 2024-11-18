LeT terrorist arrested along with arms in South Kashmir’s Tral 

Security forces Monday claimed to have arrested a terrorist in Tral area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

An official told that security forces launched search operation in the orchards of Pinglish village about the presence of a terrorist.

He said that during search operation, a terrorist associated with Lashkar-e-Toiba was arrest and a pistol and ammunition was recovered from his possession.

He has been identified as Irshad Ahmad Chopan of Lurgam, Tral. Chopan, according to police, was involved in several cases including the attack on non-local labourer in Tral last month.

The official said that further investigation has been taken up—(KNO)