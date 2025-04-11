Ladakh Leaps Ahead: Chief Secretary unveils vision for progress, sustainability

Leh, April 10: The Union Territory of Ladakh is witnessing an unprecedented developmental surge, with the administration laying strong foundations for a sustainable and prosperous future. Chief Secretary Dr Pawan Kotwal, Thursday outlined a broad range of achievements and upcoming projects that aim to transform the region across key sectors.

Talking to reporters in Leh, Dr Kotwal said that the administration is committed to improve the quality of life for Ladakh residents through strategic investments in infrastructure, digital governance, healthcare, education and renewable energy. “Our focus is not only on growth but on ensuring that development is inclusive, transparent and environmentally responsible,” he said.

Among the major highlights is the sanctioning of a 10,000 MW solar power project by the Government of India—an initiative expected to contribute significantly to Ladakh’s goal of becoming a carbon-neutral region. “This landmark project will not only address energy needs but also provide substantial employment opportunities,” Dr Kotwal said.

On infrastructure, he informed that critical projects such as the Zojila tunnel have reached 64 per cent completion, while the Shinkun La tunnel is progressing steadily. These tunnels will ensure year-round connectivity, a long-standing demand of the local population.

The administration has also made notable headway in digitising government operations through the implementation of the e-office system, which replaces manual workflows with streamlined digital processes. “This has enhanced transparency and accountability in public service delivery,” he said.

In the health and education sectors, Dr Kotwal announced that a new medical college is in the pipeline for Leh, with recruitment already initiated under the National Health Mission. Permanent posts are expected to be filled once domicile criteria for gazetted posts are finalised.

Tourism, a pillar of Ladakh’s economy, is receiving renewed attention. The Chief Secretary said that the administration is working closely with stakeholders to promote sustainable tourism while enhancing facilities and increasing footfall.

Touching upon other governance issues, Dr Kotwal revealed that 3,200 non-gazetted posts have already been filled, and the recruitment process for gazetted positions is underway following the resolution of procedural bottlenecks. He also addressed public concerns related to poaching, women empowerment schemes such as Yountab, solid waste management, and the proposed relocation of Raj Niwas. Regarding a recent wildlife poaching case, Dr Kotwal confirmed that police have registered the matter and legal action has been initiated against those involved.

As Ladakh forges ahead on its path of progress, the Chief Secretary called upon residents to actively participate in the region’s growth story, particularly by embracing clean energy alternatives to safeguard its delicate ecology.

