DC inspects key developmental projects in Gbl

Ganderbal, April 10: Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, Jatin Kishore Thursday conducted an extensive tour of the district to inspect the progress of various developmental projects under the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP) as well as works of Rural Development Department (RDD).

A statement issued here said that during the day-long visit, the DC reviewed ongoing works at several sites including the Model Floriculture Farm at Nuner, Kisan Khidmat Ghar (KKG) at Wayil, Soil Testing Laboratory at Manigam, under-construction Children Park Haripora and Library at Manigam and Chinar Bagh Dub. At the Model Floriculture Farm Nuner, the DC assessed operations involving lavender and rose cultivation, distillation plant, seedling production of aromatic plants like rosemary, and the packaging unit.

He directed the management to explore the extension of the farm and enhance the marketing strategies for the organic products being manufactured. While inspecting the Kisan Khidmat Ghar at Wayil, the DC evaluated the services being offered to farmers and emphasized doorstep delivery of agricultural support facilities. At the Soil Testing Laboratory in Manigam, he underscored the importance of modern testing techniques and urged farmers to make full use of the facility for improving crop yield and soil health. Earlier, the DC inspected the under-construction Children’s Park and Library at Manigam, being developed under the Aspirational Block Development Programme. He directed the concerned officers to expedite the work for early completion.

During his visit to Chinar Bagh Dub, the DC instructed the Block Development Officer to prepare a comprehensive development plan for the park to enhance recreational spaces in the area. Later, the DC inaugurated a Village Level Soil Testing Laboratory at Zazna, established under the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP) by the Farmer Producer Organization (FPO). The lab is expected to significantly contribute to scientific farming practices by offering localized soil health analysis to farmers.

During his visit, the DC also reviewed the functioning of the Farm Machinery Bank at Zazna Wakura. He emphasized the importance of transparency in service delivery and instructed officials to display the rate lists for farm machinery and services prominently. While interacting with the farmers and beneficiaries, the DC reiterated the transformative objectives of HADP, aimed at revolutionizing the agricultural sector in Jammu and Kashmir and creating new avenues of growth and prosperity for the farming community. The DC was accompanied by Chief Planning Officer, Assistant Commissioner Development, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Chief Horticulture Officer, and other concerned officials during the visit.