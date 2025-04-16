Labour Department issues Advisory for Workers amid Heat Wave alert in J&K

In view of the seasonal heat wave forecast issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), and in line with the advisory of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the Labour Department of Jammu and Kashmir has issued an important directive to ensure the health and safety of workers across the Union Territory.

The Labour Commissioner J&K S. Charandeep Singh has directed all Inspectors of Factories and Assistant Labour Commissioners (ALCs) to implement preventive and mitigating measures in Shops, Commercial Establishments, Factories, Brick Kilns, Construction Sites, and other workplaces falling under their jurisdiction.

Considering the occupational risks posed by extreme heat—especially for workers engaged in outdoor and heat-intensive environments—the advisory mandates a series of safety steps.

Employers have been advised to modify working hours to avoid the peak heat period between 12:00 PM and 3:00 PM, wherever feasible. They must also ensure uninterrupted access to safe and cool drinking water at all workplaces. Provision of shaded rest areas at open sites and proper ventilation in enclosed workplaces such as brick kilns and construction sites is to be strictly enforced.

To further strengthen preparedness, the advisory emphasizes the importance of awareness campaigns to educate workers about heat stress, its symptoms, and first-aid measures. Regular health check-ups for outdoor workers, in coordination with local health authorities, are encouraged. Emergency preparedness, including availability of first-aid kits and access to emergency contact numbers and medical transport, is a critical component of the plan. Moreover, employers must provide personal protective equipment such as caps, hats, and sunglasses to workers, particularly those exposed to direct sunlight.

Assistant Labour Commissioners have been instructed to monitor the implementation of these measures through regular inspections and to provide necessary guidance to employers. They are also directed to ensure wide publicity of the advisory within their respective districts to raise awareness among both employers and workers.

The Labour Department remains committed to promoting safe and healthy working conditions, especially during extreme weather conditions, and urges all stakeholders to cooperate in implementing these vital measures for the protection and welfare of the working community.