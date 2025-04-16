SMC conducts enforcement drive to curb Unauthorised Construction in City

In a continued effort to uphold urban planning norms and enforce building regulations, the Enforcement Wing of the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) carried out a demolition drive targeting unauthorized structures in the Khayam and Karanagar areas today.

According to a statement issued here, Acting on the directions of the Commissioner, SMC, the operation highlights the Corporation’s firm commitment in maintaining the integrity of the city’s development framework.

The enforcement team, equipped with requisite machinery and resources, executed the demolitions in a swift and efficient manner, while strictly adhering to all safety protocols to ensure public safety.

This decisive action not only addresses the issue of illegal construction but also reinforces the importance of compliance with building bylaws and urban development guidelines.