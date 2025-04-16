Our progressive farmers are shaping future of J&K’s agriculture: CM Omar Abdullah 

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today chaired a review meeting on the implementation of the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP) here at the Civil Secretariat.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Agriculture Production Department Javed Ahmed Dar, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister Dheeraj Gupta, Principal Secretary Agriculture Production Department (APD) Shailendra Kumar, Mission Director HADP Rahul Yadav, and other senior officials.

All Deputy Commissioners of Jammu & Kashmir, along with progressive farmers, participated in the meeting via video conferencing from their respective district headquarters.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, while sharing the vision of HADP, remarked that the programme is not just a policy intervention but a movement to empower farmers, modernize the agri-sector, and build a sustainable Rs 100,000 crore agri-economy for Jammu & Kashmir by 2030.

On the role of digital innovation in agriculture, he stated that by integrating cutting-edge technologies such as AI-based advisory tools and real-time monitoring applications, governance is being redefined at the grassroots. “We are redefining how governance reaches the grassroots. HADP is making agriculture smart, data-driven, and future-ready,” the Chief Minister said.

Terming progressive farmers as the backbone of agricultural transformation, the Chief Minister said, “Their stories of success inspire confidence in our mission and reaffirm our belief that change is happening, village by village, farm by farm.”

Reiterating his government’s unwavering support, he affirmed that every scheme, every platform, and every rupee invested under HADP is aimed at directly benefiting the farmer. “Our government will continue to walk alongside our cultivators in this journey of growth and innovation,” he added.

Earlier, Mission Director Rahul Yadav presented a comprehensive overview of HADP’s evolution, highlighting the preparation of 29 Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) within a record four-month period. He noted that the programme aims to transition agriculture in J&K from a low-growth, subsistence-based model to a vibrant, commercially-driven agri-economy.

The meeting also deliberated on strategies to address structural challenges in the sector, particularly the long-standing cycle of low productivity and income. The programme is anchored around key strategic levers of change, with 29 distinct, future-ready projects forming its foundation.

It was informed that an investment of Rs 1000 crore has already been made in research and innovation across these projects. The roadmap for implementation was also shared, comprising three phases: Phase-I – Outreach and Awareness, Phase-II – Onboarding and Seeding, and Phase-III – Grounding, Monitoring, and Evaluation.

Officials presented updates on major ongoing initiatives, including the Daksh Kisan programme, monthly district performance rankings, Knowledge Systems (KS) documentation, and the KS Output Tracking App.

The meeting spotlighted a range of innovative digital interventions, including the HADP Kisan Saathi Portal, AI-based Credit Scheme Advisor, and the Online DPR Generator Tool.

Further, the meeting discussed the Jammu & Kashmir Climate Innovation Platform (JKCIP), outlining its financing models, targeted beneficiaries, and geographical areas of intervention.

Since its rollout in April 2023, HADP has achieved notable milestones such as the development and multiplication of high-quality seeds, promotion of oilseeds and cash crops, technological advancements in sericulture, formation of 300 Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs), and the launch of the JK Soil & Land Resource Information System.

These initiatives, supported by research-backed strategies, have yielded tangible outcomes and are propelling the Union Territory toward the goal of a sustainable Rs 100,000 crore agri-economy by the year 2030.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister launched several digital platforms to enhance transparency, efficiency, and farmer engagement. These included the Credit Scheme Advisor App, Online DPR Generator App, KS Sathi Output Tracking App, and the Online JKCIP Dashboard.

He also released the inaugural edition of “HADP Insights”, a monthly newsletter, and launched the Kisan Sampark Abhiyan–JKCIP. Additionally, he e-inaugurated 1,842 Kisan Saathi Applications and conferred 10,765 Daksh Kisan Skilling Certificates.

During an interactive session, the Chief Minister engaged with progressive farmers from various districts who shared their success stories.

He enquired about different aspects of their businesses and appreciated their crucial role in driving agricultural transformation on the ground.