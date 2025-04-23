KU condoles demise of its former cricket coach Abdul Qayoom Khan

Srinagar, April 22: The University of Kashmir (KU) on Tuesday expressed deep sorrow and heartfelt condolence on the sad demise of Mr. Abdul Qayoom Khan, former Cricket Coach at its Directorate of Physical Education and Sports (DPE&S).

In her condolence message Vice Chancellor KU Prof Nilofer while extending heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and the entire sports fraternity said “Am deeply saddened by the passing of Mr. Abdul Qayoom Khan, a dedicated and passionate cricket coach who served the University of Kashmir with distinction for nearly 25 years. His tireless effort in nurturing and training hundreds of sportspersons and cricketers has left an indelible mark on our institution’s sporting legacy. Mr. Qayoom’s commitment to excellence, discipline and mentorship will be fondly remembered by all whose lives he touched.”

A condolence meeting in this regard was convened at DPE&S KU to pay rich homage to the departed soul. The meeting was chaired by Dr. Surjeet Singh, Coordinator DPE&S KU and was attended by assistant directors, coaches, and ministerial staff. During the meeting, rich tributes were paid to Mr. Abdul Qayoom Khan for his invaluable contributions towards the promotion of cricket and sports culture at the University. “The entire fraternity at DPE&S KU shares the grief and stands in solidarity with Mr. Abdul Qayoom Khan’s family during this difficult time,” said Dr. Surjeet Singh, Coordinator DPE&S KU. Abdul Qayoom Khan, was not only a dedicated coach but also a mentor, guide, and inspiration to generations of cricketers who trained under his able supervision during his 25 years long and distinguished association with the University.