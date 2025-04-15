Over 6.7 lakh visitors flock Tulip Garden in 20 days 

Srinagar, Apr 14: The Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden in Srinagar has once again turned into a magnet for nature lovers, clocking an unprecedented 6,71,926 visitors in just 20 days since its opening on March 26, 2025, marking the highest-ever footfall in the garden’s history.

The garden, nestled along the banks of Dal Lake is home to 1.7 million blooming tulips this season, painting the entire area in dazzling shades of red, yellow, pink, purple, and white. The ongoing Tulip Show has witnessed an impressive mix of visitors 27,810 locals, 3,91,918 domestic tourists, and 2,198 international visitors.

The surge in tourist numbers this year is historic compared to previous years. In 2022, the garden recorded 3.65 lakh visitors, followed by 3.65 lakh again in 2023, and an improved 4.45 lakh in 2024. However, this year’s figure has already crossed 6.71 lakh and is expected to rise further before the season winds down.

A senior tourism department official described the surge as a remarkable success for Jammu and Kashmir’s tourism. “The tulip bloom has become one of the leading springtime attractions in the country. This record-breaking response shows the growing confidence of tourists in Kashmir as a safe and scenic destination,” he said.

Visitors couldn’t hold back their excitement. Rekha Sharma, a tourist from Gujarat, said, “This is my first visit to Kashmir, and I am simply mesmerized. I have never seen such a colorful display of flowers in my life. The experience is beyond words.”

Michael Carter, a tourist from the UK, shared similar sentiments. “The natural beauty of the Tulip Garden, combined with the warm hospitality of Kashmir, makes this a must-visit place for any traveller.”

The high tourist footfall has also brightened the fortunes of local vendors. Nazir Ahmad, who runs an ice cream stall outside the garden, said, “Business has been the best in years. On some days, I sold out all my stock before evening. The rush has given us all a new hope.”