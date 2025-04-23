Pahalgam attack triggers widespread anger, condemnation

Agha Syed Hassan condemns, demands swift Justice

Agha Syed Hassan Al-Mousavi Al-Safavi, the President of Anjuman-e-Sharie Shian Jammu and Kashmir, has strongly condemned the tragic attack in Pahalgam, which resulted in the loss of innocent lives. Terming the incident a brutal assault on humanity and moral values, Agha Al-Safavi called for immediate action to bring the perpetrators to justice.

“The killing of innocent human beings, in any form, is utterly condemnable,” he said. “What transpired in Pahalgam is a dark stain on our societal fabric and moral foundations. The merciless slaughter of innocent people is an unforgivable crime that defies all justifications.” Agha Hassan urged the authorities to take immediate steps to identify and expose those responsible, ensuring they face the harshest penalties under the law. “We demand swift and strict legal action against the culprits,” he stated. “At the same time, it is imperative that the peace and stability of Jammu and Kashmir are safeguarded at all costs. The preservation of peace is not the duty of any single individual or institution but a collective responsibility of all who share in the aspiration for harmony in this land.” Expressing his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, Agha Hassan added: “In this hour of grief, we stand united with the affected families. We pray that Almighty Allah accepts the sacrifices of the departed souls and grants speedy recovery to those injured.”

AIKS demands decisive action against perpetrators

All India Kashmiri Samaj (AIKS) Tuesday strongly condemned the attack on tourists at Pahalgam terming it as cowardly and heinous.

A statement issued here said that the inhuman act, targeting civilians solely based on their identity and faith is a grim reminder of the recurring pattern of violence faced by the Hindu community in the valley. “This attack reopens the deep wounds of displaced Kashmiri Pandits and mirrors the horrors of past massacres—Sagrampora, Chattisinghpora, Wandhama, and Pulwama. AIKS urges the government to take swift and decisive action to bring the perpetrators to justice and ensure the safety of all citizens, especially minorities in the region,” the statement said.

It said that terrorism has no place in a civilised society and such acts will never succeed in breaking the spirit of pace-loving Indians.

Intentional targeting of unarmed civilians a barbaric act: J&KCS

The Jammu and Kashmir Civil Society (JKCS) strongly condemned the brutal attack that occurred in Pahalgam in which innocent tourists were targeted in the Baisaran meadow. This senseless act of violence, resulting in the tragic loss of lives and numerous injuries, is an affront to the values of peace, dignity and coexistence that are central to the Kashmiri way of life.

The intentional targeting of unarmed, peaceful civilians is a barbaric act, aimed at spreading fear and disrupting the region’s long-standing culture of hospitality and harmony. Imtiyaz Chashti, Chairman of JKCS, expressed his deepest condolences to the bereaved families and offered prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured. He urged the administration to ensure the best possible medical care for those affected and to provide full support to the victims’ families during this difficult time.