KPDCL hits 1 MW solar capacity

In a significant milestone for renewable energy adoption in Kashmir Division, Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL) has successfully achieved 1 MW of rooftop solar capacity under the flagship PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana.

This achievement, coupled with disbursement of ₹1.00 Cr in Central subsidy to 110 domestic beneficiaries, marks a major boost in making solar energy affordable and accessible to the consumers.

A KPDCL spokesperson today underscored the significance of these subsidies in empowering consumers to navigate towards solar energy, reducing their dependence on conventional power sources. Additionally, the spokesperson announced that Rs 1 crore in UT subsidy has been allocated to KPDCL which shall enable disbursement of an additional subsidy of Rs.9,000 per eligible beneficiary for solar plants up to 3 kWp capacity. “Beneficiaries who have already received Central subsidies up to Rs.85,800/- for plants up to 3 kWp will soon receive the UT subsidy directly into their accounts, ensuring a seamless process under the National PM Surya Ghar Portal,” he said, adding the subsidies were credited directly into beneficiaries’ accounts within a week of commissioning their solar plants by KPDCL’s technical teams.

The Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MN&RE) has also redeemed subsidies for 93 additional beneficiaries, with their disbursements expected shortly through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). These timely efforts highlight KPDCL’s dedication to accelerate renewable energy adoption and ensuring maximum benefits reach the consumers efficiently.

Exuding confidence, the KPDCL spokesperson stated that the scheme has generated wide consumer interest, with 249 rooftops already equipped with solar installations, achieving a total capacity of 1 MW. On an average, households have opted for larger systems, typically around 4 kWp, maximizing the financial and environmental benefits of solar energy. “1407 consumers have finalized agreements with empanelled vendors and are progressing through procurement and installation phases, highlighting the growing acceptance and adoption of the scheme,” he added

KPDCL is preparing for the release of the next round of Central subsidies worth Rs. 79.00 lakh for 93 beneficiaries, whose claims are already processed. “With over 1200 installations currently underway, KPDCL is poised to achieve its target of 3.5 MW installed capacity within the next two months,” he added.