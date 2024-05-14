City

KP man travels from Gurgaon to vote in hometown Srinagar

Younus Rashid
Younus Rashid
2 Min Read
Oplus_131072

Srinagar, May 13:Sanjay Sapru (52), a Kashmiri Pandit and social activist, made a significant journey from Gurgaon, Haryana, to cast his vote at the polling station in Barbarshah, Srinagar.
Speaking to Rising Kashmir, Sapru emphasized the importance of exercising his right and fulfilling his obligation as a voter. Despite residing in Gurgaon, he stressed that his roots lie in Barbarshah, Srinagar, and thus, he felt compelled to make the journey.
“This is not the first time I have specially visited here to cast my vote. I also came in 2014, 2015, 2019, and today. I came alone and fulfilled my right,” he stated.
Sapru expressed optimism regarding the current election, noting a decrease in perceived threats among voters, leading to increased turnout. He cited reports indicating a surpassing of previous year’s turnout percentages by 11 am, attributing it to the willingness of more people to cast their votes.
“This election is for change. It doesn’t matter who wins, but the important thing is that the people who were not coming out to vote are willingly casting their vote. Which is the biggest achievement of a democracy,” he added.
The polling in the Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency witnessed a notable turnout of men, women, old, young, and first-time voters, showcasing the diverse engagement of the electorate from the start of polling hours.

 

You Might Also Like

From stones to ballots: Srinagar’s downtown ‘walks a step forward this time’

Param Pujya Mahamandleshwar Acharya Swami Vishveshvaranand Giri Ji Maharaj meets LG Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan

IGNOU Regional Centre Srinagar welcomes, empowers new learners

Jio subscribers in Srinagar face network issues, say financial transactions hindered

KU research scholar secures coveted fellowship at ETH Zurich

Share This Article
Previous Article Elderly voters defy challenges, cast ballots with hope for change
Next Article Shopian defies past trends, voters swarm polling stns
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Civic duty amidst celebration, Groom casts vote on Wedding Day
Top Stories
Shopian defies past trends, voters swarm polling stns
Top Stories
Elderly voters defy challenges, cast ballots with hope for change
Top Stories
Budgam’s last village records high voter turnout
Kashmir

Recent Comments

No comments to show.