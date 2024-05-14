Elderly voters defy challenges, cast ballots with hope for change

Srinagar/Pulwama: Amid palpable enthusiasm, elderly voters across Srinagar and South Kashmir braved physical limitations to cast their votes in the ongoing elections, hopeful for positive change in their communities.

In Srinagar, Ali Mohammad Dar, a wheelchair-bound elderly patient battling cancer, epitomized the spirit of civic duty as he exercised his right to vote. Despite his health challenges, Dar emphasized the importance of voting and its potential to address community issues.

“I was not well but still I casted my vote and it is my democratic right and a duty as well. My family will also vote,” expressed the 95-year-old voter, highlighting his longstanding commitment to electoral participation.

Dar appealed all the people and eligible voters irrespective of the places to vote in the Lok Sabha election and choose their genuine candidates.

Similarly, Saja Begum from Soibugh, Budgam, stressed the role of elected representatives in driving development initiatives. Accompanied by her son, Begum eagerly cast her vote, emphasizing the need for improved facilities and solutions to pressing issues like power crisis.

“I have voted for the development. We live in the 21st century and we should have all facilities and it is the only elected representatives who can do the public works. We have many issues including the power crisis and I hope our representatives will work for the best,” she said.

Meanwhile, in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district, elderly residents displayed remarkable dedication to the democratic process. Centenarian Noorie Begum from Koil village, alongside octogenarians Mohammad Ramzan Wagay and Ghulam Mohammed, exemplified unwavering commitment to civic engagement.

Despite challenges posed by age and physical limitations, these elderly voters expressed optimism that their votes would contribute to positive change, particularly in addressing basic amenities and employment opportunities for the region’s youth.

Similarly, octogenarians Mohammad Ramzan Wagay from Narpora village in Shopian and Ghulam Mohammed from Waspora village of Pulwama showcased their dedication to the democratic process by making the journey to their respective polling stations. Despite Wagay’s physical challenges as a specially abled individual, he emphasised the significance of his vote, hoping for increased empowerment of persons with disabilities through the elected representative’s efforts.

For Mohammed, who traversed one and half kilometre distance from Waspora to reach the polling station in neighbouring Murran village, casting his sixth vote symbolised his commitment to seeing tangible improvements within his community.