Kathua Gunfight: Another terrorist Killed, Operation Continues

Another terrorist has been killed in the ongoing encounter in Hiranagar area of Kathua, an official said.

The official told that a hiding militant has been killed in the ongoing encounter at Saida Sohal, taking the toll of killed terrorist to two.

“The security forces are continuing with the operation in the area,” the official said, adding, “It primarily is believed that another terrorist is in and around the encounter site.”

Pertinent to mention here that the encounter broke out in the area on intervening Tuesday and Wednesday night, which initially claimed the life of a CRPF trooper, identified as K Das of 121 Battalion.

More details awaited. (GNS)