Security forces recover large cache of arms, ammunition in Kathua

Security forces, on Wednesday, recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition from ongoing encounter site in Kathua village of Jammu.

The arms and ammunition recovered include three magazines containing 30 rounds, one magazine containing 24 rounds, 75 rounds in a separate polythene bag, three live grenades.

The recovery also includes currency notes of Rs 500 denomination worth 1 lakh, eatables including Pakistan-made chocolates, dry chenna and stale chapatis, Pakistan-made medicines and pain killer injections, two packs of A4 battery cells, one handset having antenna and two wires hanging from the handset, an official told.

Security forces have killed one terrorist in the ongoing encounter so far and lost a CRPF Jawan in Seda Sohal village in Hiranagar area of Kathua (KNS)