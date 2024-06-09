Kashmir witnesses sudden rise in cat bite cases

Srinagar, June 08: Kashmir has witnessed a rise in cat bite cases in recent years, similar to dog bite incidents, with health experts advising precautionary measures to spread infections to humans, which, if not treated, can be fatal.

As per the data maintained at the Anti-Rabies Clinic at SMHS, an associated hospital of Government Medical College Srinagar 2,824 cat bite cases have been reported.

As per the figures from April 2023 to March 2024, the ARC has reported a total of 8,652 bite cases which include 5,386 dog bite cases, 2,844 cat bite cases, 27 monkey bite cases, 95 cow bite cases, 14 bear bite cases, 12 wild boar bite cases and 294 other bite cases involving leopards, jackals, eagles and more.

Dr S Muhammad Salim Khan, Professor, Head, Department of Community Medicine, GMC Srinagar said cats can transmit rabies just like dogs and cat bite cases are increasing.

“This is due to the rise to the growing trend of keeping cats as pets, especially post-COVID, but many pet owners fail to follow proper norms such as vaccination, deworming, timely treatment and hygiene practices,” he said.

At the ARC, doctors have seen an increase in the number of cases with nearly one-third of the cases involving cat exposures. He said there is 100 percent fatality in such cases.

“There is a trend of rearing cats, especially Persian cats. They often face scratches which people ignore. Those people who rear cats and other animals should first go to a qualified veterinarian to check whether the animal has diseases that may transfer from animals to humans. They should ensure treatment of disease and immunizations for the animals,” Khan said.

Though cats are soft and cuddly, they may bite or scratch when they are spooked. “When a cat bites, it may not seem like a big deal. It can be cute when they’re playing but some cat bites can pose significant health risks,” he said.

The doctor said such infections or diseases if transferred to humans may cause abortions in females.

“So it is important that if you rear a cat people have to be very conscious. We have seen at ARC that we get many cases of cat bites. If there are any warning signs they should immediately contact a doctor otherwise there are chances of disease spread among children and elderly population as well,” he said.

Over the past several years, pet ownership has increased in Kashmir. Unlike farm animals that provide milk, meat, and eggs, pets are kept purely for companionship.

“A person who intends to keep a pet must be mentally prepared to take proper care of it, including behavioural needs, adequate feeding, shelter, and healthcare facilities. It is irresponsible to bring home an animal without committing to its proper care,” he said.

Cat bite particularly from a stray or feral cat carries a high risk of infection and can be dangerous. Symptoms of infection can include redness, swelling, and warmth.

Though house cats are often vaccinated against the most serious diseases, like rabies, stray cats aren’t usually vaccinated and can carry several diseases.

As per doctors, if cat bite infections are left untreated they can spread to other parts of the body, causing a condition called septicemia (blood poisoning), which requires hospitalization. In rare cases, these infections can be fatal.