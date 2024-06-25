Kargil Vijay Diwas: Indian Army throws open Khalubar War Memorial for tourists

In a poignant tribute marking the 25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, falling on July 26, the Indian Army has opened the Khalubar War Memorial to tourists. Located in the scenic Aryan Valley, encompassing villages like Batalk, Garkone, Darchiks, and Biamah, this memorial stands as a testament to the courage and sacrifices of soldiers who reclaimed the valley during the 1999 conflict.

“Khalubar became a pivotal point during the Kargil War when Pakistani forces seized it,” said an Army spokesperson. “The valour of our soldiers, including Captain Manoj Pandey, is immortalized here.”

The opening ceremony was part of the ‘Forever in Operations’ Division’s Pre-Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrations, featuring a ‘Trek to Battle Site’ led by Brigadier OP Yadav, YSM (Retd), who commanded 1 BIHAR during OPERATION VIJAY. “The Battle of Khalubar remains an enduring inspiration,” remarked Brigadier Yadav, recalling his unit’s role in clearing enemy positions.

The Army also renovated the Capt KC Nongrum, VrC Memorial at Khalubar ridge, underscoring its commitment to honoring war heroes. The event included interactions and lunch with current personnel, fostering a legacy of bravery for future generations.

“We’re dedicated to preserving the stories of sacrifice,” affirmed civilian volunteer VikasMinhas, lauding the Army’s efforts in rehabilitating war heroes and widows.