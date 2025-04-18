Joint Director Agri Kashmir inspects DCTC Sgr

Srinagar, 17 April 2025: The Joint Director Agriculture Kashmir (Mushroom Coordinator), Sartaj Ahmad Shah, Thursday visited the Demonstration-Cum-Training Centre (DCTC) at Lalmandi, Srinagar to assess the preparations for the distribution of mushrooms among farmers.

He was accompanied by Deputy Director Central, Waheed-u-Rehman, Deputy Director Law Enforcement, Yahya Mujtaba and other senior officials of the department. The visit commenced with an inspection of the pasteurised compost production units. The Joint Director was briefed by the concerned officers on the various techniques and interventions currently being implemented to enhance mushroom cultivation practices in the region.

While reviewing the distribution arrangements, Shah highlighted the department’s commitment to promoting advanced mushroom farming across Jammu and Kashmir. “The DCTC project is focused on increasing mushroom productivity and promoting modern cultivation techniques,” he said. “We are also working towards introducing new mushroom varieties to diversify the cultivation menu for farmers.”

He further emphasised that mushroom cultivation, being an indoor activity, has the potential to significantly supplement farmer incomes, especially in regions with limited land availability. “To ensure better returns for growers, the department is implementing market-oriented strategies to support the sale of mushroom produce,” he added. The initiative aims to empower farmers through skill-building, technology transfer, and sustainable cultivation practices, reinforcing mushroom farming as a viable agri-business in the Union Territory.