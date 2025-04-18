Shaping Urban Mobility: IEI & GCC conduct innovative workshop on traffic transformation in Kashmir

Srinagar, April 17: The Institution of Engineers (India), Jammu and Kashmir State Centre, in collaboration with the Group of Concerned Citizens (GCC), Thursday hosted a high-impact one-day workshop titled “Transforming Traffic, Ensuring Safety.” Focused on the theme “Addressing Traffic Challenges and Road Safety—A Comprehensive Approach for Srinagar City and Beyond, the event brought together engineers, academics, architects, civic officials, and public policy experts in a unified effort to reshape Kashmir’s mobility landscape.

Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, attended as Chief Guest and stressed the urgent need for integrated, actionable traffic solutions. Khurshid Ahmad Ganai, former Advisor to the Governor, served as Guest of Honour. The welcome address was delivered by Lateef uz Zaman Deva, Vice-Chairman of GCC, while Iftikhar Ahmad Hakim, Chairman of IEI J&K State Centre, gave the valedictory address, reiterating the Institution’s commitment to sustainable urban infrastructure. The event was coordinated by Jahangeer Ali, Honorary Secretary of the IEI J&K State Centre.

The technical session featured a series of compelling presentations—Aaqib Zahoor (NIT Srinagar) on Smart City – Local Issues and Way Forward, Suhaib Naqashbandi (Srinagar Smart City Ltd.) on Sustainable Transport Initiatives, Irfan Ahmad Reshi on Forgiving Roads – a safety-focused design approach, Fiaz Fazili (GCC) on Traffic Woes in Kashmir—Analysis and Sustainable Solutions, Shafat Qazi, Founder of BQE Software (USA), on Best Traffic Management Practices Around the World and Prof. Mohammad Shafi Mir (NIT Srinagar) on creating efficient and safer transport systems for Srinagar. The workshop also saw participation from senior officials including the Commissioner of SMC, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Vice-Chairman of JKLCMA, SSP Traffic (Srinagar City), Regional Transport Officer Kashmir, former Chief Engineers, and Executive Committee members of the IEI J&K State Centre. Urban planners, students, and department representatives also engaged actively in the discussions. A panel discussion and Q&A session concluded the event, fostering collaborative dialogue and forward-thinking ideas. Key recommendations from the workshop are being compiled for submission to relevant government bodies for potential adoption and action.