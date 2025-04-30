Breaking

JKBOSE declares Class 12 Results 

Agencies
Agencies
1 Min Read

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education on Wednesday announced results of annual exams of 12th standard with an overall pass percentage of 75 percent.

According to the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) girl students have yet again outshined boys.

The official further said that a girl student had bagged the first position in the exams.

BOSE said that the total pass percentage includes 72 percent in boys and 78 percent among girl students.

It also said that a total of 1,033,08 candidates were enrolled for the exams in which 77,311 successfully qualified it. The BOSE however said that 970 students couldn’t qualify the exams—(KNO)

Check your score here 

You Might Also Like

PDD worker Succumbs 9 days after suffering electrocution injuries 

PM Modi greets people on Navroz

Ghulam Nabi Azad announces his new outfit ‘Democratic Azad Party’ ahead of J-K polls

Two terrorists killed in Rajouri encounter; warlike stores, medicines with Pakistan markings recovered

FIFA WC 2022: 32 teams set to fight for the prize, Qatar and Ecuador to lock horns in opener

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article MeT predicts light rain in J&K from May 1-5
Next Article Government revamps National Security Advisory Board
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

CM Omar Abdullah reviews progress of key National Highway & Expressway Projects in J&K
Developing Story
Rajnath Singh to represent India at Moscow’s Victory Day Parade: Sources
Breaking
Jal Shakti Department Elevates 368 JEs as AEs
Breaking
“600 North Korean soldiers killed fighting for Russia”: Seoul spy agency
Breaking