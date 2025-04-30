MeT predicts light rain in J&K from May 1-5

Srinagar, April 30 : The Meteorological Centre Srinagar has issued a weather advisory, warning of a heat wave in isolated areas of Jammu and Kashmir until May 1st, with generally hot and dry weather prevailing.

Residents and visitors are advised to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water and fluids, and to avoid working outdoors during peak hours (12-3 pm).

According to the forecast, brief showers are possible at isolated places with thunder and gusty winds from May 1-5, while the weather is expected to remain dry from May 6-8. There’s also a possibility of light rain/thunder on May 9-10.

Farmers are advised to continue their operations until May 1st, and everyone is urged to follow Admin/Traffic advisories.