Breaking

MeT predicts light rain in J&K from May 1-5

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

Srinagar, April 30 : The Meteorological Centre Srinagar has issued a weather advisory, warning of a heat wave in isolated areas of Jammu and Kashmir until May 1st, with generally hot and dry weather prevailing.

Residents and visitors are advised to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water and fluids, and to avoid working outdoors during peak hours (12-3 pm).

According to the forecast, brief showers are possible at isolated places with thunder and gusty winds from May 1-5, while the weather is expected to remain dry from May 6-8. There’s also a possibility of light rain/thunder on May 9-10.

Farmers are advised to continue their operations until May 1st, and everyone is urged to follow Admin/Traffic advisories.

You Might Also Like

Lg Sinha Expresses Grief over the Tragic Loss of Lives in a Bus Accident in Akhnoor, Jammu

India look for good start against Iraq in AFC U-20 Qualifiers

International Film Festival of Srinagar all set to begin from November 20

Earthquake of Magnitude 4.3 jolts Afghanistan

Bijbehara accident toll rises to Two, Cricketer Succumbs 

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Pakistan citizens continue to leave India via Attari, plead for leniency from Indian govt
Next Article JKBOSE declares Class 12 Results 
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

CM Omar Abdullah reviews progress of key National Highway & Expressway Projects in J&K
Developing Story
Rajnath Singh to represent India at Moscow’s Victory Day Parade: Sources
Breaking
Jal Shakti Department Elevates 368 JEs as AEs
Breaking
“600 North Korean soldiers killed fighting for Russia”: Seoul spy agency
Breaking