Nation will never forget the sacrifice of our bravehearts: LG

Jammu, May 11: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha paid tributes to Army Braveheart Rfn Sunil Kumar and BSF Braveheart Sub Inspector Md. Imteyaz, who made the supreme sacrifice in the service of the motherland.

Rfn Sunil Kumar attained martyrdom during unprovoked firing by Pakistan in R.S Pura area, Jammu.

The Lieutenant Governor has posted on X: “Paid tributes to the Army Braveheart Rfn Sunil Kumar, who laid down his life in the line of duty for the Nation. India will never forget his selfless service and supreme sacrifice. We stand in solidarity with the bereaved family.”

Sub Inspector Md. Imteyaz was martyred during unprovoked firing by Pakistan along the International Boundary in R.S Pura area, Jammu.

“I salute the supreme sacrifice of our BSF braveheart Sub Inspector Md. Imteyaz. His valour and sacrifice will never be forgotten. The entire nation stands firmly with the family of the martyr in this hour of grief,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

Later, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today visited Government Medical College Hospital, Jammu to enquire about the health of the residents of Jammu, Rajouri and Poonch, who sustained injuries during unprovoked shelling by Pakistan.

Team of doctors briefed the Lieutenant Governor on the health condition of the injured and medical procedures being followed.

The Lieutenant Governor directed the Hospital Administration for ensuring the best possible medical care and treatment. He prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured and assured the affected families all possible assistance.