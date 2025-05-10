Breaking

J&K SED establishes Helpdesk for students

RK Online Desk
SRINAGAR, MAY 10: In view of the prevailing situation and for the benefit of the students, the Government of Jammu and Kashmir, School Education Department (SED) Civil Secretariat Srinagar/ Jammu today issued an order for establishment of the helpdesk for students in Srinagar and Jammu divisions.

Minister of Education, Sakina Itoo in a tweet on ‘X’ informed of establishing dedicated helplines by the Govt of J&K to assist students.

“Students from J&K studying outside who need to return home are advised to contact officials from the School Education and Transport Departments of the Jammu Division. Similarly, students from outside the UT who are currently studying in J&K may get in touch with officials of SED and Transport Department of the Kashmir Division for help with transport, lodging, or any related assistance,” she posted.

Further in her tweet, the Minister assured that the government is committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all students.

The needy students can contact the helpdesk officers/ officials for any assistance including lodging and transport.

The Helpdesk at School Education Department (Jammu Division) shall comprise of M Mushtaq, Joint Director (94691-48784); M Rameez Khan, CAO SAMAGRA (95969-76648); Dr. Kishore Sharma, Nodal Officer Teacher Bhawan, Gandhi Nagar Jammu (94191-02340); B.D. Sharma, DEPO Jammu (94191-78382); Ajay Sharma, Lecturer – Computer Science (DSEJ) (90868-84497); Nitish, MTS (Teacher Bhawan, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu) (94191-85367).

Similarly Helpdesk established in the Transport Department (Jammu Division) shall comprise of Habibullah Reshi, General Manager JKRTC (7780885279); Mudasir Iqbal, ARTO BOI Jammu (9419172089).

The Helpdesk established at School Education Department (Kashmir Division) shall involve the services of Syed Shabir Ahmad, Joint Director, Central/South, School Education, Kashmir Division (94190-74220); Mohammad Sultan, Principal (Teacher Bhawan, Bemina, Srinagar) (88250-38022); Bilal Ahmad, Teacher (DSEK) (94195-17218).

Also at the Helpdesk established in the Transport Department (Jammu Division) Showkat Ahmad, General Manager JKRTC (9419075671) and Dr. Sayyar, Accounts Officer RTO Kashmir (9622894007) shall assist the students.

