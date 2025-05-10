Breaking

Jamia Millia Islamia reschedules exams for J&K students

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

SRINAGAR, MAY 10: On the request of Jammu and Kashmir Government and in view of the prevailing situation, Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has announced rescheduling the Admission Tests for the students of Jammu and Kashmir being held on May 10-11, 2025.

Minister for Education J&K Government, Ms. Sakina Itoo informed about the development through a tweet on social networking site ‘X,’ “Considering the ongoing situation Jamia Millia Islamia will reschedule the admission test for students from Jammu and Kashmir at the request of the J&K Government. I thank the university administration for understanding the current challenges faced by the students of J&K”.

The admission tests of Jamia Millia Islamia for the session 2025-26 commenced on 26th April, 2025 and are scheduled to be completed by 31st May, 2025.

The admission tests of a few programs are scheduled on 10th and 11th May, 2025.
However, for the remaining students, the admission tests will be held on given dates and time (May 10-11, 2025).

Hardik Pandya fined Rs 12 lakh for slow over-rate as MI suffer second consecutive defeat in IPL 2025
Tariq Hussain is new CEO, TDA, Pahalgam
Dulloo reviews operational preparedness of smart city projects
“Reconciliation between India and Pakistan must to end Gagangir like incidents,” says Mehbooba Mufti
DGP sanctions over Rs 1.50 crore as Special Welfare relief
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Indus Waters Treaty will continue to be in abeyance: Sources
Next Article J&K SED establishes Helpdesk for students
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

J&K SED establishes Helpdesk for students
Breaking
Indus Waters Treaty will continue to be in abeyance: Sources
Breaking
Mehbooba Mufti welcomes India-Pakistan understanding
Breaking
India will continue to maintain firm, uncompromising stance against terrorism: Jaishankar
Breaking