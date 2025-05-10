Jamia Millia Islamia reschedules exams for J&K students

SRINAGAR, MAY 10: On the request of Jammu and Kashmir Government and in view of the prevailing situation, Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has announced rescheduling the Admission Tests for the students of Jammu and Kashmir being held on May 10-11, 2025.

Minister for Education J&K Government, Ms. Sakina Itoo informed about the development through a tweet on social networking site ‘X,’ “Considering the ongoing situation Jamia Millia Islamia will reschedule the admission test for students from Jammu and Kashmir at the request of the J&K Government. I thank the university administration for understanding the current challenges faced by the students of J&K”.

The admission tests of Jamia Millia Islamia for the session 2025-26 commenced on 26th April, 2025 and are scheduled to be completed by 31st May, 2025.

The admission tests of a few programs are scheduled on 10th and 11th May, 2025.

However, for the remaining students, the admission tests will be held on given dates and time (May 10-11, 2025).