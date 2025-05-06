Tourists call Kashmir ‘heaven on earth’, praise safety and hospitality during Dal Lake visits

Amid heightened security following the Pahalgam terrorist attack that claimed 26 lives, tourists are once again flocking to Kashmir, captivated by its natural beauty and the serene Dal Lake. Known as “heaven on earth,” the region continues to attract visitors, who are reassured by the safe environment and the warm hospitality of the locals.

Tourists are urging others to explore the valley, appreciating not only its landscapes but also the warm, cooperative spirit of the locals.

Faizan Ansari, a tourist visiting the valley, shares his experience.”People of Kashmir are cooperative and well qualified, there is no issue…Right now, the situation is very good…I want to say to all tourists not to cancel your trip, you should visit Kashmir,” he told ANI.

Another tourist from Mumbai told ANI, “This is a very good place, that’s why Kashmir is called heaven on earth. Everybody should visit this place…the situation here is very safe and people are nice…it is like a home away from home.”

Earlier, a tourist from Gujarat’s Vadodara Vikram Bhai Vyas told ANI, “I don’t feel good about leaving today. I’ve had a great time here. The hoteliers have supported us throughout our stay. We felt no fear, and locals have been welcoming. Tourists must visit — there is no fear as such.”

Meanwhile, visuals from Pahalgam’s Baisaran valley — the site of the attack — tell a different story. Once teeming with tourists, the area now shows sparse movement, limited to a few civilians and patrolling security forces.

Security agencies and Jammu and Kashmir authorities have intensified their crackdown on those linked to the attack.

Earlier today, the Indian Army responded to unprovoked small-arms fire from Pakistani positions across the Line of Control (Loc) during the night of May 5 to early hours of May 6, as per the Indian Army.

The Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked small-arms firing from posts across the Line of Control in areas opposite Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Rajouri, Mendhar, Naushera, Sunderbani and Akhnoor in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Indian army said in a statement, “During the night of 05-06 May 2025, Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked small-arms firing from posts across the Line of Control in areas opposite Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Rajouri, Mendhar, Naushera, Sunderbani and Akhnoor in J&K. Indian Army responded in a proportionate manner.” (ANI)