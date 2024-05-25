JK Records 58% polling- Highest Voter Turnout in 35 Years, surpassing the 49.58 % in 2014, 47.99% in 1996: CEO P.K Pole

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) P.K. Pole announced on Saturday that the Anantnag-Rajouri parliamentary seat witnessed a remarkable 53 percent voter turnout, the highest in 35 years. The previous highest was 50 percent in 1996. Overall, voter turnout across all five parliamentary seats in Jammu and Kashmir was 58 percent, surpassing the 49.58 percent recorded in 2014 and the 47.99 percent in 1996.

CEO Pole in a press conference, expressed gratitude to the voters, polling staff, security personnel, and candidates for their roles in achieving this historic turnout. “The credit goes to the voters for making new records,” he stated, emphasizing the collective effort that made the electoral process a success.

Anantnag-Rajouri’s 53 percent turnout marks a significant increase from the dismal 9 percent in 2019. Surankote reported the highest turnout at 68 percent, while Kulgam and Anantnag saw lower participation with 32 percent and 33 percent, respectively. Migrant polling booths also recorded over 50 percent turnout, with 9,000 postal ballots cast.

A total of 9,000 polling staff were deployed in the Anantnag-Rajouri constituency to facilitate the voting process. Across Jammu and Kashmir, the turnout percentages for the other constituencies were as follows: Baramulla at 59.10 percent, Srinagar at 39 percent, Udhampur at 68 percent, and Jammu at 72.22 percent.

With 11,600 polling stations set up across the Union Territory as per P.K Pole.

Voting commenced at 7 a.m. on Saturday in the newly delimited Anantnag-Rajouri parliamentary seat, amid stringent security measures across the entire area. The Election Commission had implemented robust arrangements, including satellite phones and special equipment at polling stations with poor mobile signals, to counter threats and contingencies, particularly from potential cross-border shelling in border regions.

This election, the last of five in Jammu and Kashmir, presented significant security challenges. The region has recently experienced four terrorist incidents in the Rajouri-Poonch area.

Election officials assured that comprehensive measures have been taken to ensure free, fair, and peaceful voting. The constituency spaned 18 assembly segments, with the Election Commission establishing 2,338 polling stations to accommodate over 18.36 lakh voters.

Out of 542 polling stations in Rajouri district, 278 were categorized as sensitive. Additionally, 45 polling stations were within the direct firing range from across the Line of Control (LoC). In Poonch district, 55 out of 171 polling stations are located along the LoC.

To safeguard voters in critical areas, the district administration had devised contingency plans. Rajouri DC confirmed that five villages lie between the LoC and the fencing.—(KNO)