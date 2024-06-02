Breaking

J&K Police puts curbs on brokers and drivers at tourist destination Sonamarg

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
2 Min Read
Ganderbal, June 21 (ANI): Tourists enjoy horse ride at the backdrop of snow covered mountains, at Sonamarg, in Ganderbal on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

On the directions of SSP Ganderbal Sandeep Gupta-IPS, ensuring public safety and preventing exploitation, J&K Police District Ganderbal alongwith Traffic Police, MVD and Tourism Police have launched a series of measures to curb the activities of brokers, Pony porters and drivers for cheating and overcharging Tourists at Sonamarg.

In a stringent action, the preventive measures taken by Police at Sonamarg and enroute against Brokers, Drivers, Pony Wallas around 32 Persons were bound down under preventive penal sections and 31 Vehicles Seized for the violations.

 

Furthermore, to ensure road safety, Traffic Police unit Ganderbal has recovered Rs.445,100/- fine from traffic violators. 2126 Traffic Challans & 06 vehicles were seized on the spot. Moreover 71 licenses and 46 permits were suspended by ARTO Ganderbal for over-charging Tourists. Tourism Police with the assistance of District Police has recovered fine to the tune of 02 Lakh rupees from violators at Sonamarg

J&K Police District Ganderbal is committed to ensure safety and security of public and our consistent efforts shall carry out such stringent operations against the Brokers, Traffic Violations and rash Drivers in future also. The Violators and Brokers are strictly warned to refrain themselves from the unscrupulous practice, otherwise they shall be taken to task by legal procedures.

