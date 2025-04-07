J&K is moving forward after years of struggles: CM

Srinagar, Apr 04: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday acknowledged the hardships faced by Jammu and Kashmir over the years but expressed optimism that the region, having suffered immensely, is now gradually emerging from its challenges.

Addressing the gathering during the “Lok Samvardhan Parva” celebrations at the University of Kashmir, Omar Abdullah expressed hope that with continued support and inclusive development, Jammu and Kashmir would take its rightful place in the country’s overall progress.

“Jammu and Kashmir is a land of immense diversity, beauty, and rich culture,” Omar said, adding that the region deserves more attention when it comes to development, particularly in supporting its handicraft and culinary artists.

“Jammu and Kashmir has suffered greatly, but we are slowly recovering. Our aim is for the region to be fully integrated into the country’s development,” he said.

Earlier, the Chief Minister welcomed Union Minister of Parliamentary and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju and made an earnest appeal for continued support from the Centre.

“Wherever support is possible and wherever proposals from our side are pending approval, I humbly request that they be considered and approved so that people of Jammu and Kashmir can benefit,” the Chief Minister said.

Though Jammu and Kashmir is no longer officially a state, Omar reaffirmed the region’s enduring identity. ” Despite J&K not being a state constitutionally, we are still of the firm belief that it’s a state,” Abdullah said.

He also emphasised the importance of understanding the significance behind the displays. “While these may appear simple, the work behind them is crucial,” he said. “In our country, people don’t think the same way or live the same way. On this stage, we see the whole of India – from North to South, East to West.” He was referring to the diverse communities, religions, and cultures represented at the event.

The event, he noted, served as a small but significant showcase of India’s vast and varied handicrafts, food, and traditions. “Here, we are able to display our handicrafts, food, and drinks, offering a unique opportunity to share the beauty of our culture with foreign guests,” Omar said.

Highlighting the immense talent of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar pointed out that local artists—whether in handicrafts or cuisine—were being given the chance to showcase their unique skills. He also expressed his appreciation to the foreign guests for their participation. “You have chosen to visit at a time when our tourist season is just beginning. While it may have been a bit difficult due to traffic—since our roads can’t always handle such a rush—the beauty of the Tulip Garden is such that everyone wants to be a part of it,” he said, expressing hope that the visitors would take back beautiful memories of the region.

Omar also made a heartfelt appeal to the authorities and dignitaries present at the event to pay special attention to the development needs of Jammu and Kashmir. “There are many issues here—unemployment being one of them. I am aware that under your leadership, there are schemes supporting education, training, and market access,” he said.

The Chief Minister highlighted a critical challenge faced by local artisans. “Many artisans say they can create the work, but struggle to take it to the market or properly train the next generation,” he explained. “They lack the help they need for skill upgrading. I hope your delegation will focus on this issue and work towards addressing it