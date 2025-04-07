Waqf properties meant for poor, not personal gain: Kiren Rijiju

Srinagar, Apr 06: Union Minister for Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Saturday said that the Waqf properties are meant to serve the poor, especially women and underprivileged sections, and should never be used for personal benefit.

Speaking to reporters during the ‘Lok Samvardhan Parva’ celebrations at the University of Kashmir, Rijiju underscored the sanctity of Waqf, emphasising that these properties should strictly serve charitable and religious causes. “Waqf is a sacred institution created in the name of Allah for noble causes. It should be used only for the purposes it was meant for, such as education, welfare of the poor, and religious activities,” he said.

He also condemned the misuse of Waqf properties, pointing out that some individuals have been misleading others for personal benefit. “We have implemented strict laws to prevent such misuse,” Rijiju added.

Rijiju assured that the government is working to ensure that Waqf resources benefit the common Muslim community, fulfilling the original purpose for which they were created. “We are committed to managing these properties properly so that crores of poor Muslims, especially women, receive the help they deserve,” he said.

Rijiju also said that this was the first time the Lok Samvardhan Parva was being celebrated in Srinagar, outside Delhi. The initiative aims to promote Kashmir’s local talent, handicrafts, and rich cultural heritage while creating employment opportunities for the region’s youth.

Appreciating Kashmir’s traditional craftsmanship, Rijiju assured full support in connecting local artisans to the national market. “Many high-quality products are made in Kashmir, and we want to bring them to the larger Indian market,” he said.

The minister also acknowledged the support of the Kashmir University Vice-Chancellor and thanked Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for sharing suggestions and demands for the development of the J&K.

Rijiju said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to supporting and developing Kashmir.